March 25, 2018
OF CONSCIENCE?:
Trump not adding two lawyers to legal team, citing conflicts (Karen Freifeld, 3/25/18, Reuters)
U.S. President Donald Trump will not hire two lawyers to his legal team handling the special counsel's Russia probe despite announcing their addition last week, Trump's personal lawyer said on Sunday. [...]DiGenova and Toensing had been expected to help fill a growing void on Trump's legal team handling Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 25, 2018 4:46 PM