NOT tHE oNION:

Clarke has suffered other problems on the home front. Two months before Clarke spoke at the RNC, an inmate died in one of his jails in Milwaukee after allegedly being deprived of water for a week. After the autopsy results were released, Clarke was further accused of calling the city medical examiner and threatening him, an accusation Clarke declined to comment on. The jail death has resulted in an ongoing criminal trial of three jail staff. Two have plead not guilty. Inmates said the man cried out for water before he died.





But Cockburn can reveal that there may be another reason for his political demise. It seems that he has for some time been conducting extra-marital affairs.





Clarke filed for divorce from his wife two weeks ago, on the day before this year's Conservative Political Action Conference. Since last year, he has been seen regularly with Hedieh Mirahmadi, a Muslim woman who has a job conducting sensitivity training with law enforcement agencies. According to her LinkedIn page, Mirahmadi was a consultant to the FBI from 2015 until June 2017.





Mirahmadi characterises her relationship as standard for a business manager to someone of Clarke's stature. But when asked to confirm or deny whether they were having an affair, Mirahmadi told Cockburn, 'well, he's filing for a divorce, so I don't think it's technically an affair. I don't really want to comment on the nature of our relationship.'