NOT THE COMPROMISE WE WERE LOOKING FOR...:

When Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, attention fell on his meetings with a mysterious Maltese professor named Joseph Mifsud, who, according to court documents, told Papadopoulos that the Russians had thousands of Hillary Clinton emails -- nearly two months before the Democrats themselves knew that their computers had been hacked.





But European security officials say another set of meetings Papadopoulos held in Europe in the months before and after the 2016 election should alarm US investigators. That's because the person with whom he met, Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, is known to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin -- a relationship that goes beyond Greece's traditional ties to Russia through the Eastern Orthodox Church and a growing relationship brought on by Greece's economic collapse.





"Like much of the Greek economic and security establishment, the Ministry of Defense is considered compromised by Russian intelligence," said one NATO military intelligence officer, who like the others in this story declined to be identified by name because of the sensitivity of his work. "Specifically, we have been officially warned against briefing Greek ministry representatives about sensitive intelligence operations involving the Russians" because of concerns about his apparent links to their intelligence services.