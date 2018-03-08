March 8, 2018
NOT THAT ANYONE EVER TOOK HIM SERIOUSLY:
Informant had no evidence Clinton benefited from uranium sale: Democrats (Warren Strobel, 3/08/18, Reuters)
The Uranium One sale was unanimously approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which comprises representatives of nine U.S. government agencies. When the issue was voted on, the State Department was represented not by Clinton, but by a lower-level official.Five committees in the U.S. House and Senate previously looked into the issue and found no evidence that Clinton was behind CFIUS' approval of the deal, according to congressional records.
