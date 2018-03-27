NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Worries over a looming trade war have already hit Iowa pork producers' pocketbook to the tune of $240 million from falling prices, and the damage will likely grow, industry leaders say.





On Friday, China said it would impose tariffs on $3 billion worth of American-produced fruit, pork, wine, seamless steel pipes and more than 100 other goods. [...]





Mexico, Hong Kong and China, Japan and Canada are the nation's top export markets for U.S. pork.





The Chinese market alone purchased about $1.1 billion in U.S. pork last year, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.





U.S. pork prices have already dropped about $6 per market-weight pig over the last couple of days as threats have grown.