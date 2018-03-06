NO MATTER HOW WIDE YOU CAST THE NET...:

On Dec. 19, 2017, a former staffer for Sen. John McCain named David Kramer testified before the House intelligence committee behind closed doors. He'd played a role in bringing the salacious and unverified Steele dossier to the FBI's attention, and members peppered him with questions about it.





Then something unusual happened. Word of Kramer's testimony got out--to the lawyer of another witness.





The following, based on conversations with multiple sources familiar with the matter, illuminates the extraordinary breakdown of trust between committee investigators and the witnesses they call. It also suggests that some people working on the committee investigation may be trying to covertly assist one of the president's closest allies--when the president's inner circle is ostensibly a focus of their probe.





A few days after Kramer's testimony, his lawyer, Larry Robbins, got a strange call. The call was from Stephen Ryan, a lawyer who represents Trump's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen. Cohen is facing scrutiny from Special Counsel Robert Mueller and congressional investigators regarding potential coordination between Trump's team and the Kremlin. He featured prominently in the Steele dossier--the document that Kramer handled--and is currently suing Buzzfeed for publishing it.





Ryan told Robbins he reached out because someone from the House told him that Robbins' client, Kramer, had information about the Steele dossier that could help Cohen.