NATIONALISM/CRONYISM*:





Even for a country like Israel, in which breathless breaking news occurs on a daily basis, Monday morning was quite a shocker. After 48 hours of admiring Benjamin Netanyahu's brilliant ploy of floating snap elections and thus diverting headlines away from his criminal investigations, the earth suddenly shook under his feet, the sky fell in on his head and the noose around the prime minister's neck tightened dramatically.





The news flash that Nir Hefetz - Netanyahu's longtime confidant, journalist turned media adviser and all-round Rasputin-Haldeman-Stephen Miller kind of guy - has become a state witness sent tremors throughout the Israeli media, politics and judicial system. If his plea bargain bears fruit, many people believe it will be nothing less than an earthquake.