NATIONALISM BREEDS CRONYISM*:





When Netanyahu and Trump meet Monday, they will share circumstances that are as strikingly similar as they are historically rare: two elected leaders who are at loggerheads with their countries' establishments, holding on, despite scandals, to a base that if anything, seems to delight in the angst being wrought upon many of the wealthy, the educated and the cultured.





In Netanyahu's case, legal complications are mounting by the day, with four cases under investigation and counting, two sets of police recommendations to indict him for bribery, two states' witnesses against him and a grim collection of aides and other associates in detention or house arrest. Netanyahu is also suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts from billionaire friends and breaking the law while trying to engineer favorable media coverage.





An associate is suspected of trying to broker a deal on Netanyahu's behalf with a judge in exchange for dropping a case against Netanyahu's wife. Another case involves suspected kickbacks in a massive deal to purchase submarines from Germany that may have benefited a Netanyahu relative. For good measure the story line also includes a fortune in illicit gifts of champagne and cigars, as well as side plots featuring his son joyriding to strip clubs at taxpayer expense and his wife screaming hysterically at an aide.