March 30, 2018
MAYBE PUTIN'S NRA WILL BUY THE AD TIME:
Advertisers Ditch Laura Ingraham After She Mocks Parkland Activist (JAMES DOUBEK, 3/30/18, NPR)
Multiple companies say they're pulling their advertisements from conservative Fox News host Laura Ingraham's show after she sent a tweet mocking Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control activist David Hogg.Nestle US, Hulu and Nutrish confirmed on Twitter that they are removing advertising from Ingraham's show. Media reports say TripAdvisor, Expedia, Wayfair and Johnson & Johnson are pulling their support as well.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 30, 2018 4:28 AM