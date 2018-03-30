In 23 seasons, Staub reached base 4,050 times, the 41st highest total in baseball history. (The number grows to 4,165 if you include the 115 times he reached via error.) He was a six-time All-Star who finished his career with 292 home runs, 1,466 runs batted in and 45.8 wins above replacement.





Most of those career totals are, admittedly, below Hall of Fame standards. But for some context on how impressive the feat of reaching base 4,000 times is, consider how often those who have accomplished it have been enshrined in Cooperstown. Forty-six players have done it, 43 have become eligible for Hall of Fame induction, and 37 of those players were elected. The six who were not: Pete Rose, Barry Bonds, Rafael Palmeiro, Gary Sheffield, Staub and Manny Ramirez.