March 25, 2018
Armed white men showed up to intimidate kids at #MarchForOurLives rallies -- it didn't work (Martin Cizmar, 24 MAR 2018, Raw Story)
Nationwide protests swept America today, as a teenager-led protest against the epidemic of mass shootings.But as with most protests, there were counter-protests. Gun-lovers in red Trump hats showed up at many of the rallies carrying AR-15s and sidearms, an effort they dubbed "March For Our Guns."
