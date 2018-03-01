March 1, 2018
LOYALTY IS A ONE WAY STREET, SISTER:
Trump reportedly berated Hicks for admitting to 'white lies' (David K. Li, February 28, 2018, NY Post)
MORE:The president got angry at Hicks after learning she made the revelation Tuesday to the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russia's meddling into the 2016 election, a Trump ally told CNN.A livid Trump demanded to know "how she could be that stupid" to admit she lies for the president, the report said.
Mueller's team asked about Hicks (Jim Acosta, 2/28/18, CNN)
The former campaign aide said investigators with the special counsel's office, as well as with the House and Senate Intelligence committees, wanted to know if the comment made by Hicks was accurate, given that numerous contacts with Russian individuals have since come to light. Investigators wanted to know whether Hicks in fact knew there had been contacts.The former aide has responded repeatedly in those sessions: "You have to ask her."
