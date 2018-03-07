LAUGHINGSTOCKS:

At a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) asked National Intelligence Director Dan Coats if he knew that at least four foreign countries discussed their ability to manipulate Kushner.





"I've seen that leak," Coats replied.





"Can you assure us that you are taking effective action to protect our national security against that manipulation?" Blumenthal asked.





"We are doing everything we can to protect the United States' citizens from harm from abroad, including what you have just described," Coats replied.







