LAUGHINGSTOCK:





Mexican residents of a poor Tijuana slum in the shadow of eight prototypes of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned border wall called the project a waste of money and laughed at the idea the monolithic slabs will stop desperate immigrants.





One of the best things about the Trumpbots' racism is that they radically underestimate the desire of immigrants to be American.



Posted by Orrin Judd at March 13, 2018 3:57 PM

