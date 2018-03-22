March 22, 2018
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
John Bolton's Curious Appearance In A Russian Gun Rights Video (TIM MAK, 3/22/18, NPR)
Former U.N. ambassador John Bolton recorded a video used by the Russian gun rights group The Right to Bear Arms in 2013 to encourage the Russian government to loosen gun laws.The episode, which has not been previously reported, illustrates the common cause that Russian and American gun rights groups were forming in the years leading up to the 2016 election through former National Rifle Association president David Keene.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 22, 2018 4:37 AM