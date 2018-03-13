March 13, 2018
IT'S NOT JUST TRUMPBOTS WHO HATE STEELE:
Russian spy claims he was poisoned just like Sergei Skripal as Vladimir Putin wants him dead (Nigel Nelson, 10 MAR 2018, Daily Mail)
Boris Karpichkov says he and Skripal were on a hit-list of EIGHT defectors Vladimir Putin wants dead - and names the others . [...]"Vladimir Putin was there and was briefed that the hit had been a success." And he reveals other names on a hit list he has been given by his contact.OLEG GORDIEVSKY, 79: Britain's top Cold War double agent spirited out of Russia in 1985 in the boot of a Ford saloon.BILL BROWDER, 53: US-born Brit financier banned from Russia for fraud, but he claims it was for exposing corruption.IGOR SUTYAGIN, 53: Russian nuclear weapons specialist accused of spying for UK. Spy-swapped in 2010 along with Skirpal.YURI SHVETS, 65: Ex-KGB major who defected to America in 1994. A key witness in the poisoning of Litvinenko.CHRISTOPHER STEELE, 53: Former MI6 officer who claimed Russian spies had a video of Donald Trump cavorting with prostitutes.VLADIMIR REZUN, 70 : Soviet military intelligence captain who defected to Britain in 1978.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 13, 2018 5:10 AM