IT'S NATIONALISM, JAKE:

The prospect of an American president going after a private business out of personal pique is alarming, yet American conservatives, the normal defenders of big business, have been surprisingly silent. This is all the more striking since they were so vocal in criticizing Trump's predecessor for allegedly meddling in the economy by favoring some firms over others. In 2012, Mitt Romney complained that Barack Obama was "practicing crony capitalism. And if you want to get America going again, you've got to stop the spread of crony capitalism." Four years later, Romney's running mate, Paul Ryan, made a similar complaint: "Elites in Washington should NOT be picking winners & losers--that's a recipe for a closed economy--for cronyism."