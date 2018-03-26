March 26, 2018
IT'S ALMOST AS IF CLIMATE WEREN'T STATIC:
Hunter-gatherers shrugged off climate change discomfort (Jeff Glorfeld, 3/26/18, Cosmos)
Scientists examining an internationally important archaeological site from about 8000 years ago, which hosted an active human hunter-gatherer society for several hundred years, have found that the community experienced multiple, severe, abrupt climate changes that affected regional temperatures, the landscape and ecosystems, -- but that activity at the site persisted regardless of these environmental stresses.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 26, 2018 2:15 PM