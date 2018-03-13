March 13, 2018
IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:
Central Banks Are Looking for New Ways to Meet Inflation Targets (Bloomberg, March 12, 2018)
With so many central banks failing to hit their inflation targets, some are considering changes to the tool kits they use to steer their economies.Norway's decision to lower its price target is just the latest example, and follows more or less official adjustments in Sweden, Argentina and the euro area. Even in New Zealand, the birthplace of inflation targeting, the central bank is shifting to a broader goal that includes a focus on employment.
