IT IS THE NATURE OF DONALDWORLD...:

"If he had some deal -- we already know that [Trump attorney] Michael Cohen was trying to do Trump Tower Moscow," Nunberg said, referring to a deal then in the works for a Trump-branded property in Moscow.





That deal ultimately fell through just two weeks before the Iowa caucuses. Yet even though the project never came to fruition, it caught the attention of Mueller. And his investigators are reportedly scrutinizing the Trump Organization's efforts to secure the deal, among other business dealings before the election.





Minutes earlier, he told MSNBC's Katy Tur that he thinks Trump "may have done something during the election." And he claimed that Mueller's team may already have evidence of it.





He reiterated those statements in yet another interview on CNN Monday afternoon. "They know something on [Trump] ... I don't know what it is, and perhaps I'm wrong, but he did something," he told Jake Tapper.





The interview essentially became a complete meltdown on live TV. Nunberg told Tapper that former Trump aide Carter Page had "colluded with the Russians" during the campaign. He also said Mueller believes Trump ally Roger Stone colluded with Russia.