IN ALL FAIRNESS...:

Public employees can't be gagged by private agreements. These so-called NDAs are unconstitutional and unenforceable. https://t.co/IyYqScsESu — ACLU (@ACLU) March 19, 2018









...he has no idea what's in the Constitution.



Posted by Orrin Judd at March 19, 2018 4:42 AM

