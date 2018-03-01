March 1, 2018
IF IT LOOKS LIKE A DUCK...:
Facing Haredi rebellion, PM forms committee to craft new military draft bill (MARISSA NEWMAN and TOI STAFF, 3/01/18, Times of Israel)
Facing a rebellion from ultra-Orthodox lawmakers threatening to topple his coalition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on Wednesday to establish a committee composed of representatives from all six coalition member parties to hammer out an agreed-upon military draft bill.
