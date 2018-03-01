IF gOD DID NOT WANT THEM SHORN, hE WOULD NOT HAVE MADE THEM SHEEP:





Reactions on the right began to trickle in Wednesday, and it wasn't pretty. In a piece titled "Wait-Did Trump Just Give Pro-Gun Control Democrats Everything They Wanted?" Matt Vespa at Townhall writes that the meeting was a "total disaster" and "pretty much was a capitulation to pro-gun control Democrats." "While gun bans aren't on the table, though the latest bill from Democrats come pretty damn close to that--gun confiscation with no due process is troubling," Vespa writes. "The raising of the age limit for firearms is another way to chip away and deny Americans their Second Amendment rights."





Caleb Howe at RedState writes that the meeting was a betrayal and "step one of putting all the blame on the NRA."





He ceded the ground. He showed what he really thinks ... There is this totally dangerous thing, he is saying, and we could fix it if the NRA wasn't controlling Republicans. It is THE Democrat talking point. He agrees. It's what he thinks. Not "the government failed at every level in Florida" but instead "The government could fix this easily if not for the evil NRA."





"This is where we roll our eyes," Howe concludes. Elsewhere at RedState Susan Wright writes, "any president that openly advocates gun grabbing and 'due process second' is not just a liberal social justice nightmare, but has the dangerous mindset of a dictator in the making."





Breitbart splashed the headline: "Trump the Gun Grabber: Cedes Dem's Wish List ..." and followed with "Trump Guns for NRA in White House Meeting on Gun Policy."