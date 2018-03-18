Home
Reviews
Blog
Daily
Glossary
Orrin's Stuff
Email
« THEY CAN'T CHRISTIANIZE FAST ENOUGH:
|
Main
|
PURITAN NATION: »
March 18, 2018
HOW MUCH GREENER IS MY VALLEY:
UK sets new wind power record as turbines deliver 14 gigawatts for first time - 37 per cent of nation's electricity
(Peter Stubley, 3/18/18, Independent)
Posted by
Orrin Judd
at March 18, 2018 6:51 AM
Tweet
@brothersjudd
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
« THEY CAN'T CHRISTIANIZE FAST ENOUGH:
|
Main
|
PURITAN NATION: »