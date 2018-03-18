March 18, 2018

HOW MUCH GREENER IS MY VALLEY:

UK sets new wind power record as turbines deliver 14 gigawatts for first time - 37 per cent of nation's electricity (Peter Stubley, 3/18/18, Independent)

Posted by at March 18, 2018 6:51 AM

  

« THEY CAN'T CHRISTIANIZE FAST ENOUGH: | Main | PURITAN NATION: »