HOW IS ANY OF THIS DIFFERENT FROM STANDARD TRUMPBOT FARE?:

On October 28, someone calling themselves Q began posting a series of cryptic messages in a /pol/ thread titled "Calm Before the Storm" (assumedly in reference to that creepy Trump quote from early October). Q claimed to be a high-level government insider with Q clearance (hence the name) tasked with posting intel drops -- which he, for some reason, called "crumbs" -- straight to 4chan in order to covertly inform the public about POTUS's master plan to stage a countercoup against members of the deep state. It was, in short, absolutely insane. However, thanks to some rather forced coincidences -- like Q kind of, sort of guessing that Trump would tweet the word "small" on Small Business Saturday, and this one time the internet decided that Q was "totally on Air Force One" because he posted a blurry picture of some islands while Trump was on his trip to Asia -- and a whole heck of a lot of wishful thinking, people believed he was the real deal.





So he kept talking.





According to Q, Trump was never really involved with Russia, and isn't actually under investigation by Mueller & Co. On the contrary, Q insists that it's actually Clinton and Obama who were corrupted by Putin (and are now actually under investigation by Mueller) because they're obviously just evil, money-hungry globalists who'll do anything for the highest bidder. (Oh, yeah, and they're also apparently into raping and killing children, though the crowd is split over whether this is because they're satanists or just part of some weird blackmail scheme involving the CIA.) Q also claims that Trump, the genius that he is, figured all of this out way back when he was just a measly presidential candidate, and has been pretending to love Putin and/or be involved with Russia ever since as a way to force a third party to investigate these horrors -- without drawing the attention of those evil Dems-who-must-not-be-named, of course -- because he's just that selfless of a leader.





In this fantasy world, all of the far right's wildest dreams come true: Q promises that Clinton, Obama, Podesta, Abedin, and even McCain are all either arrested and wearing secret police-issued ankle monitors, or just about to be indicted; that the Steele dossier is a total fabrication personally paid for by Clinton and Obama...