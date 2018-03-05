March 5, 2018
HIS DREAM JOB, WHOREMONGERING FOR A WELCHER:
Trump's Lawyer Reportedly Had Trouble Getting Reimbursed for Porn Actress Payoff. Ain't That Always the Way? (BEN MATHIS-LILLEY, MARCH 05, 2018, Slate)
The Wall Street Journal reports:Mr. Cohen said he missed two deadlines [in October 2016] to make the $130,000 payment to Ms. Clifford because he couldn't reach Mr. Trump in the hectic final days of the presidential campaign, the person said. ... After Mr. Trump's victory, Mr. Cohen complained to friends that he had yet to be reimbursed for the payment to Ms. Clifford, the people said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 5, 2018 3:08 PM