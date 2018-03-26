HE'S NOT A DEMOCRAT:





This is about abuse of power, pure and simple, a point that Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, makes extremely well in his own interview with 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper:





Anderson Cooper: There are people who argue that this much ado about nothing, that if this was not a story about, an adult film actress and the President of the United States, no one would pay attention.





Michael Avenatti: This is about the cover-up. This is about the extent that Mr. Cohen and the president have gone to intimidate this woman, to silence her, to threaten her, and to put her under their thumb. It is thuggish behavior from people in power. And it has no place in American democracy.





Avenatti is exactly right: this is about the cover-up. It's about the fact that Trump was willing to exploit his money and power to intimidate Daniels, through agents like his longtime attorney Michael Cohen. And it's about the entitlement that lets him justify that behavior to himself. Extramarital affairs are commonplace. Hush agreements are not.