March 16, 2018
HAWK ON THE WING:
The Eagles Have Landed: Kazakhstan's Masterful 'Berkutchi' (Radio Liberty, February 28, 2018)
Kazakh eagle hunters, known as "berkutchi," took part in a national tournament in the city of Oral on February 24-25, the first event of its kind in the West Kazakhstan region. The hunters showed off their skill in training their eagles and other birds to follow commands, catch prey, and return to their masters. RFE/RL Kazakh Service photographer Pyotr Trotsenko shared these photos of the winter competition.
