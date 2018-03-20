March 20, 2018
GLOBALIZATION IS ANGLOFICATION:
Burgers triumph over baguettes in French fast food wars (AFP, 20 March 2018)
Baguette lovers may be horrified to learn that in 2017, for the first time ever, hamburger sales were higher in France than the classic jambon-beurre sandwich.American-style burgers were on the menu at 85 percent of restaurants in France last year, with a whopping 1.5 billion units sold, according to Paris-based restaurant consultants Gira Conseil.
