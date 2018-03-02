FUN LISTENING TO THE TRUMPBOTS CLAIM THIS ISN'T WHAT THEY SIGNED UP FOR:

[T]oday I'm going to talk about how to make America wealthy again. We have to do it. With 30-miles from Steel City, Pittsburgh played a central role in building our nation. The legacy of Pennsylvania steelworkers lives in the bridges, railways and skyscrapers that make up our a great American landscape.





But our workers' loyalty was repaid, you know it better than anybody, with total betrayal. Our politicians have aggressively pursued a policy of globalization, moving our jobs, our wealth and our factories to Mexico and overseas. [...]





And I have been talking about China for many years. And you know what? Nobody listened. But they are listening now. That, I can tell you.





The city of Pittsburgh and the state of Pennsylvania have lost 1/3 of their manufacturing jobs since the Clinton's put China into the WTO. 50,000 factories across America have shut their doors in that time. And this factory, because of your great owners, Gabe and Gloria, it's hanging in. Hanging in. But they just told me, it is not easy.





Almost half of our entire manufacturing trade deficit in goods with the world is the result and it's the result of trade with China. It was also Hillary Clinton, the secretary of state, who shoved us into a job-killing deal with South Korea, as reported by the Economic Policy Institute in May . This deal doubled our trade deficit with South Korea and destroyed nearly 100,000 American jobs.





As Bernie Sanders said, Hillary Clinton voted for virtually every trade agreement that has cost the workers of this country millions, millions of jobs. [...]





The Trans-Pacific Partnership is the greatest danger yet. The TPP, as it is known, would be the death blow for American manufacturing. It would give up all of our economic leverage to an international commission that would put the interests of foreign countries above our own. It would further open our markets to aggressive currency cheaters -- cheaters, that's what they are, cheaters.





They are not playing by the rules. They are cheating. It would make it easier for our trading competitors to ship cheap subsidized goods into United States markets, while allowing foreign countries to continue putting up barriers in front of our exports -- which is what they do. It is very hard to export to their countries. They make it very difficult.





We, on the other hand -- come on in, everybody. Come on in. Bad leadership.





The TPP would lower tariffs would lower tariffs on foreign cars, while leaving in place the foreign practices that keep American cars from being sold overseas. [...]





I am going to direct the secretary of commerce to identify every violation of trade agreements a foreign country is currently using to harm you, the American worker.





I will then direct all appropriate agencies to use every tool under American and international law to end these abuses. And abuse is the right word. [...]





Number six, I'm going to instruct the U.S. trade representative to bring trade cases against China, both in this country and at the WTO.





China's unfair subsidy behavior is prohibited by the terms of its entrance to the WTO and I intend to enforce those rules and regulations. And basically, I intend to enforce the agreements from all countries, including China.





Seven, if China does not stop its illegal activities, including its theft of American trade secrets, I will use every lawful -- this is very easy. This is so easy. I love saying this. I will use every lawful presidential power to remedy trade disputes, including the application of tariffs consistent with Section 201 and 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, and Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. [...]





Hillary Clinton and her campaign of fear will try to spread the lie that these actions will start a trade war. You already have a trade war, and we're losing badly. Badly.





She has it completely backwards. Hillary Clinton unleashed a trade war against the American worker when she supported one terrible deal after another, from NAFTA, to China to South Korea. It doesn't matter. No matter where she went, the American worker was hurt and you'll be hurt worse than ever before if she becomes president of the United States. That, I can tell you.





A Trump administration will end that war by getting a fair deal for the American people and the American worker. The era of economic surrender will finally be over. It will be over. You're not going to see it anymore. Well, I can't guarantee it, because after me, they'll probably start doing it again. But we will have four and maybe eight great, great productive years and we'll never go back and we'll make sure we never go back.





Thank you. Thank you, very much. Thank you. Thank you very much, everyone. I appreciate it.





A new era of prosperity will finally begin. America will be independent once more. Independent once more. Doesn't that sound great?





Under a Trump presidency, the American worker will finally have a president who will protect them and fight for them.





We will stand up to trade cheating. Cheating. Cheaters, that's what they are. Cheaters. We will stand up to trade cheating anywhere and everywhere it threatens the American job.