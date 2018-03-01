FACTS MATTER:

"For the sake of honesty and full disclosure, to which we are committed, we have to tell you there is no evidence as of right now that CNN tried to give Colton Haab a scripted question. And we want you to know that," said Carlson on his eponymous show, Tucker Carlson Tonight. That admission followed an extensive summary of the events as Carlson had reported them.





For his part, Hannity stuck with a smaller disclosure:





"We have a quick update on a story we told you about last week. Colton Haab is a Stoneman Douglas High School student. He was supposed to appear on CNN's gun-control town hall. He said the network tried to script his question. Both he and his father said they had emails to prove that, told the entire media. Tonight Glenn Haab told the AP that he omitted some words from the email; he says he didn't do it on purpose. Therefore, what (the) Haabs told all news outlets last week was inaccurate. Our job is always to strive for the truth, and we want to correct the record."