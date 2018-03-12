EVEN POLISH PLUMBERS WON'T PICK FRUIT:





Harvesting a cauliflower is not as simple as it looks.





First it must be deemed firm, compact and white, before being gently prised from its main stem to prevent bruising, and plucked with a few outer leaves still attached to protect the head.





So when scientists were looking for a robotic helper capable of taking on Britain's brassica crop, they chose to mimic a tried and tested tool - the human hand.





The University of Plymouth is currently working in cauliflower fields in Cornwall to see if a fleet of smart robots could fill gaps in labour market and help cut costs.





Manual labour can represent around half of total costs of agriculture and can sometimes be in short supply, particularly around harvest.