March 4, 2018

EASIER TO JUST MAKE IT A RICO CASE:

Scoop: Mueller's hit list (Jonathan Swan, 3/04/18, Axios)

Axios has reviewed a Grand Jury subpoena that Robert Mueller's team sent to a witness last month.  [...]

Mueller is subpoenaing all communications -- meaning emails, texts, handwritten notes, etc. -- that this witness sent and received regarding the following people:

Carter Page
Corey Lewandowski
Donald J. Trump
Hope Hicks
Keith Schiller
Michael Cohen
Paul Manafort
Rick Gates
Roger Stone
Steve Bannon

