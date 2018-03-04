March 4, 2018
EASIER TO JUST MAKE IT A RICO CASE:
Scoop: Mueller's hit list (Jonathan Swan, 3/04/18, Axios)
Axios has reviewed a Grand Jury subpoena that Robert Mueller's team sent to a witness last month. [...]Mueller is subpoenaing all communications -- meaning emails, texts, handwritten notes, etc. -- that this witness sent and received regarding the following people:Carter PageCorey LewandowskiDonald J. TrumpHope HicksKeith SchillerMichael CohenPaul ManafortRick GatesRoger StoneSteve Bannon
