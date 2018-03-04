EASIER TO JUST MAKE IT A RICO CASE:

Axios has reviewed a Grand Jury subpoena that Robert Mueller's team sent to a witness last month. [...]





Mueller is subpoenaing all communications -- meaning emails, texts, handwritten notes, etc. -- that this witness sent and received regarding the following people:





Carter Page

Corey Lewandowski

Donald J. Trump

Hope Hicks

Keith Schiller

Michael Cohen

Paul Manafort

Rick Gates

Roger Stone

Steve Bannon