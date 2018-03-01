DUDE, VLAD ALREADY MET DONALD'S PRICE:





Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX), the committee's chairman, said he shares concerns relayed by Adm. Mike Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, who told Thornberry's Senate counterparts on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has come to the conclusion that there's little price to pay" for Moscow's cyber-attacks aimed at disrupting elections in the United States and elsewhere.





"An aggressor will always push forward and do more until he meets resistance," Thornberry told The Daily Beast. "There has to be a price to be paid."