DONALD WHO?:





All three cable news channels bailed on Trump's rambling and unfocused speech. Even his allies at Fox News gave up, returning to previously scheduled programming while making excuses for his screw up.





Boring even the lickspittles is dangerous. Of course, the only infrastructure they're interested in is walls and prisons.



Posted by Orrin Judd at March 31, 2018 8:03 AM

