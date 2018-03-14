DONALD WHO?:

Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday accused Russia of flagrantly and aggressively using a nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy in the U.K., and called on Moscow to "come clean" about its chemical weapons program.





"Russia must fully cooperate with the U.K.'s investigation and come clean about its own chemical weapons program," Haley said at the U.N. in New York.





Haley's comments were the strongest to date from a Trump administration official regarding the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, with a nerve agent. U.K. officials have blamed Russia for the attack.