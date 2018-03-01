DONALD WHO?:

The comment came at a celebration for DHS's 15th anniversary and was preceded by Kelly rolling his eyes like a surly teen when he alluded to the drama that surrounds him in the West Wing.





"I miss every one of you, every day," Kelly said, rolling his eyes.





"Truly, at six months, the last thing I wanted to do is walk away from one of the great honors of my life, being the secretary of Homeland Security, but I did something wrong and God punished me, I guess," he said.