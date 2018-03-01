March 1, 2018

DONALD WHO?:

NY Fed chief says tariffs risk 'trade war' as Trump eyes protectionist action (Patrick Gillespie, 3/01/18,   @CNNMoney)

"Raising trade barriers would risk setting off a trade war, which could damage economic growth prospects around the world," Dudley said in a speech at the Central Bank of Brazil in São Paulo. Although short-term gains are appealing, "in the longer term it would almost certainly be destructive."

The speech comes the same day that President Trump announced that he would impose a 10% tariff on imported aluminum and a 25% tariff on imported steel.

It's not about economics, just race.
Posted by at March 1, 2018 1:18 PM

  

