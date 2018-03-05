DANGEROUS NAIVETE:

In a combative letter to the leadership of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee sent in the midst of its policy conference in Washington, a top settler leader blasted Monday the positions of the US' most powerful Israel lobby as having "no basis in fact."





Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan took particular issue with AIPAC's support for the two-state solution, asserting that the group was inaccurately claiming it to be the end-game to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and that it had support from both Washington and Jerusalem.