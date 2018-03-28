March 28, 2018
DANG TRIBE:
Projecting the season with Out of the Park Baseball (Matt Collins, Mar 28, 2018, Over the Monster)
Last week, on what ends up being one of the best days every spring, the newest version of Out of the Park Baseball was released. If you've never played, it is a text-based sim game in which you can take over a roster -- rosters can be current-day rosters, historical rosters or fictional rosters -- as a general manager, manager or both and build everything. It is the best baseball game by far in terms of attention to detail and really getting down to the nitty gritty with roster building. I like it a lot is what I'm saying. For the last couple of years here I've run a simulation of the upcoming season following the release of the newest OOTP, so it seemed like time to do it again. For what it's worth, last year the game had the Red Sox finishing with 88 wins and getting knocked out in the ALDS. Not bad! Let's see what it has in store this year.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 28, 2018 12:49 PM