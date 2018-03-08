CRYSTAL BALLS SAYS...CORRUPT!:





A law firm that reportedly has advised President Trump's real estate empire registered last month to lobby the Trump administration as part of Saudi Arabia's bid for U.S. approval for a civilian nuclear power program, federal documents show.





King & Spalding, an international law firm headquartered in Atlanta that reportedly has worked for Trump's real estate concerns, disclosed that Saudi Arabia was paying the firm up to $450,000 for a 30-day period. The disclosures were made in a filing with the Justice Department, as required by the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).





The contract was registered with the DOJ on February 21. Five days later, Energy Secretary Rick Perry canceled a trip to India so he could fly to London to discuss a nuclear cooperation agreement with senior Saudi officials. Such an agreement could open the door for lucrative U.S. contracts to build the kingdom's new power plants.