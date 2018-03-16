March 16, 2018
COMIC GOLD:
Devin Nunes's Russia Investigation Had No Suspects (Jonathan Chait, 3/16/18, New York)
"Now look at who Mueller has prosecuted at this point, and who is left to prosecute for collusion?" he wondered. "I mean, there's no one left. [Former Trump campaign manager Paul] Manafort would be the obvious guy to think of that was colluding, right? If you could have gotten him on collusion, he would have been the obvious choice. Flynn, I mean, I knew Flynn very very well, and he is not a secret communist supporting Putin. So, they can't get him on that. So who else do they have?"
And then he wonders that no one takes him seriously?
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 16, 2018 3:26 AM
« THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES: | Main | AND HE WAS, OF COURSE, ANTI-COMMUNIST WHEN THE LITERATI WERE PRO-: »