COMIC GOLD:

Brazil, which after Canada is the biggest steel supplier to the U.S. market, said it wanted to join the list. "We will work to exclude Brazil from this measure," Acting Trade Minister Marcos Jorge told Reuters after meeting U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Argentina made a similar case.





Japan, the United States' top economic and military ally in Asia, was next in line. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan's steel and aluminum shipments posed no threat to U.S. national security.