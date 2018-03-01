COMIC GOLD:





On Thursday afternoon, one of the leaders of the Senate offered a legislative proposal on guns that would codify the positions President Trump endorsed during a televised meeting with lawmakers on Wednesday. But that Senate leader wasn't a Republican.





"I'm sure many of you in this room, and many Americans around the country, watched the president's meeting on gun violence yesterday and were rather stunned and surprised--many of us, pleasantly--by what we saw," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the beginning of his press conference on Thursday. "I'd like to give credit where due: The president said a lot of things right yesterday."