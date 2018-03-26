March 26, 2018
CITIES WERE A MISTAKE:
MOVING AWAY FROM THE MAJOR METROPOLITAN AREAS: THE 2017 ESTIMATES (Wendell Cox, 03/25/2018, New Geography)
The new 2017 US Census Bureau metropolitan area population estimates have been published. They show a significant increase in domestic migration away from the largest cities (the major metropolitan areas, with more than 1,000,000 population) toward the metropolitan areas with from 500,000 to 1,000,000 population. The data also shows an acceleration of suburban versus core county population growth within the major metropolitan areas themselves.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 26, 2018 3:32 AM
