March 22, 2018

BASE AND DEBAUCHED:

Americans are more likely to be attacked by far-right terrorists than Islamists (MEHDI HASAN, 3/22/18, New Statesman)

Over the course of his 14 months in office, the president has pointedly refused to use the term "white supremacist terrorist". He has turned a blind eye to a wave of shootings, stabbings and bombings carried out not by radicalised Muslims but by radicalised white men. He has ignored the fact - documented in a range of studies - that Americans are much more likely to be the victims of a "white supremacist terrorist" than a "radical Islamic terrorist". (According to the Investigative Fund, an independent journalism organisation, "far-right plots and attacks outnumber Islamist incidents by almost two to one.")

And the reason for Trump's PC position? It's straightforward - if scary. "Radical Islamic terrorists" aren't part of his base. "White supremacist terrorists" are.



Posted by at March 22, 2018 3:39 AM

  

