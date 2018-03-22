BASE AND DEBAUCHED:

Over the course of his 14 months in office, the president has pointedly refused to use the term "white supremacist terrorist". He has turned a blind eye to a wave of shootings, stabbings and bombings carried out not by radicalised Muslims but by radicalised white men. He has ignored the fact - documented in a range of studies - that Americans are much more likely to be the victims of a "white supremacist terrorist" than a "radical Islamic terrorist". (According to the Investigative Fund, an independent journalism organisation, "far-right plots and attacks outnumber Islamist incidents by almost two to one.")





And the reason for Trump's PC position? It's straightforward - if scary. "Radical Islamic terrorists" aren't part of his base. "White supremacist terrorists" are.