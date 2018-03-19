AROUND THE HORN:

The last obstacle that got in the way of Martin Perez's pitching career was an obstinate, ornery and rambunctious bull.





Perez had the bull killed. And then he ate him.





"It tasted good, too," Perez said rather gleefully Sunday after five sharp innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his first spring training game of the year. "Good meat." [...]





Perez required surgery to repair a broken bone at the tip of his right (non-pitching) elbow after the bull jumped at him and knocked him off a fence on his ranch in Venezuela. And then the bull met its end.