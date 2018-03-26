AND MR. SEKULOW IS THERE TO DEFEND A COUPLE POLITICAL ISSUES, NOT LITTLE FINGER:





That lawyer, Jay Sekulow, is a conservative commentator who made his name on religious freedom cases. Mr. Sekulow is in talks with other lawyers about joining the team, although it is not clear how far those discussions have progressed. [...]





Roger Cossack, a seasoned legal analyst, said the key to successfully defending a high-profile client under immense scrutiny was to have a cohesive legal team with a consistent strategy.





"In these types of cases, you need highly competent lawyers and a client who will listen and follow their advice," Mr. Cossack said. "If you don't have both, you have what we're seeing here: chaos and disaster."





"You have a client who clearly thinks he has a better idea of how things should work than the lawyers who, from time to time, have told him things he doesn't want to hear," he added. "He is looking for the guy who can say, 'I know how to handle Mueller, I know you think he is bad, and we'll take care of it.' Problem is you can't find that lawyer because no one will be able to do that." [...]





But Mr. Trump, who trusts few people and considers himself his best lawyer, spokesman and strategist, never wanted that type of system. As a result, his legal and public relations strategies have been out of sync, with the president at times publicly contradicting his lawyers, and the White House often finding itself flat-footed in the face of new disclosures about the Russia investigation.





The president's decision has also exposed many of his aides, leaving them deeply enmeshed in an inquiry that is likely to cost them tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees.