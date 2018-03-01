ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) will exit some joint ventures with Russia's Rosneft (ROSN.MM), citing Western sanctions first imposed in 2014, while the Russian company said the pullout will result in serious losses for its U.S. partner.





The move is an about-face for Exxon, which had opposed the sanctions over Russia's invasion of Crimea and argued they unfairly penalized U.S. companies while allowing foreign energy rivals to operate in the country, the world's largest oil producer.





Yet the sanctions were effective in slowing work on a project by Exxon and Rosneft on what was hailed as a major discovery in the Kara Sea above the Arctic Circle.