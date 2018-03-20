ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





[T]he trial devolved into a comedy of errors, with Kobach's witnesses frequently contradicting his claims or getting humiliated by pointed questions they couldn't answer.





Kobach, who led President Donald Trump's election integrity commission and is now running for governor, hired Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation to support his claim that illegal votes by non-citizens had swung US elections. But under questioning from ACLU lawyer Dale Ho, von Spakovsky admitted he couldn't name a single election where votes by non-citizens had decided the outcome.





Kobach cited Jesse Richman, a professor of political science at Old Dominion University, to defend the charge that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 because of millions of illegal votes. But when Ho asked Richman if illegal votes had provided the margin for Clinton, Richman said "no."





Richman produced a study for Kobach last year alleging that as many as 18,000 non-citizens were registered to vote in Kansas. However, the study offered evidence of only six noncitizens who attempted to register. Richman admitted in court that he didn't know if they had succeeded in registering or voting. And the methodology Richman used to identify noncitizen voters was deeply flawed: He simply flagged people with "foreign"-sounding names, although he was inconsistent in his execution. As Talking Points Memo reported, "two respondents with the last name Lopez were coded as foreign, and three Lopezes were not."





On the sixth day of the trial, Ho read a series of names and asked Richman if he would label them as foreign-sounding. When he came to the name Carlos Murguia, Richman said he probably would flag it as foreign. Ho responded that Carlos Murguia was a federal judge in that very courthouse in Kansas City.